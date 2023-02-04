Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,860

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,730 ($21.37) to GBX 1,860 ($22.97) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.61) to GBX 1,845 ($22.79) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,797.50 ($22.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59,916.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,639.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,572.83. Smiths Group has a one year low of GBX 1,323 ($16.34) and a one year high of GBX 1,797.50 ($22.20).

In other news, insider Richard Howes bought 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,599 ($19.75) per share, with a total value of £49,600.98 ($61,258.47).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

