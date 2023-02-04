Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Raised to GBX 100 at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 110 ($1.36) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 65.05 ($0.80) on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 50.40 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 151 ($1.86). The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.30. The company has a market cap of £334.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,301.00.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.