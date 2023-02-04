Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Judges Scientific Trading Up 3.1 %

Judges Scientific stock opened at GBX 8,700 ($107.45) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Judges Scientific has a one year low of GBX 5,940 ($73.36) and a one year high of GBX 8,800 ($108.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £554.19 million and a PE ratio of 5,468.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,198.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,824.30.

Insider Activity at Judges Scientific

In other news, insider Alexander Hambro bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,550 ($93.24) per share, with a total value of £755,000 ($932,444.12). Insiders have acquired 10,006 shares of company stock valued at $75,547,458 over the last ninety days.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

