Restore’s (RST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 590 ($7.29) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Restore from GBX 500 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.56) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Restore Stock Down 0.6 %

RST stock opened at GBX 340 ($4.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £465.54 million and a PE ratio of 2,428.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 324.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 375.95. Restore has a 52 week low of GBX 290 ($3.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 492 ($6.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96.

Restore Company Profile

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

