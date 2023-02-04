Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 645 ($7.97) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.41) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.03) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 632.14 ($7.81).

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Shares of LON:RTO opened at GBX 507.20 ($6.26) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 519.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 521.69. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of GBX 441.20 ($5.45) and a one year high of GBX 565.40 ($6.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,610.00.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

