Hostelworld Group’s (HSW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Hostelworld Group Stock Up 8.2 %

HSW stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.79) on Wednesday. Hostelworld Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57 ($0.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 146.80 ($1.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of £170.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45.

About Hostelworld Group

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

