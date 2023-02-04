KeyCorp Comments on Stryker Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Stryker in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $9.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.32.

SYK opened at $283.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $284.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

