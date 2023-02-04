Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

CQP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $52.01 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.36). Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 999,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,853,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $829,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -738.08%.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

