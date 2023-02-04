Stryker Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Stryker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the medical technology company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $9.97 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.11 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.32.

NYSE SYK opened at $283.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $284.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

