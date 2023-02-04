Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Endeavour Mining plc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Edison Inv. Res analyst T. Batho forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Separately, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,457.00.

TSE EDV opened at C$31.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$22.77 and a twelve month high of C$35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.68 billion and a PE ratio of 84.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$30.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.15.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$740.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$745.61 million.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.557 per share. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is presently 183.78%.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$100,260. In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$100,260. Also, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.11, for a total value of C$4,066,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,318,921.21.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

