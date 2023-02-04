Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Resources in a research note issued on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Franklin Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BEN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

Shares of BEN opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.28. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.22%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 44,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $188,993.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,980,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,317,120.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 44,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $188,993.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,980,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,317,120.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.