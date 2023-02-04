PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

PulteGroup Trading Down 2.4 %

PHM opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $60.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 130.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.