Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.22.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 1.8 %

TSE:OR opened at C$17.26 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$11.90 and a twelve month high of C$18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.05. The company has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.87.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$53.66 million for the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -109.45%.

Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$473,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,390,687.68. In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total transaction of C$473,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,390,687.68. Also, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$85,000.00. Insiders have sold 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $700,592 over the last ninety days.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

