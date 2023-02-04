Seaport Res Ptn Comments on The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.07. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $8.81 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $241.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.64. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $288.50.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

