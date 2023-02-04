PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for PHX Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for PHX Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on PHX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

PHX stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 13.56%.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

