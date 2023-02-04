Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SOFI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 132,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares in the company, valued at $20,458,091.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

