Analysts Set Expectations for Oshkosh Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2024 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oshkosh to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

NYSE OSK opened at $105.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.98. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 89.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.16%.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.