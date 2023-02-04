Sysco Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sysco in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Sysco’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Sysco Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.13. Sysco has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,373,000 after acquiring an additional 709,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,812,000 after purchasing an additional 448,790 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,587,000 after purchasing an additional 608,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

