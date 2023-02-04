Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Reduced by Analyst

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Varex Imaging in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Varex Imaging’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

VREX opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.86. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,814,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,143,000 after buying an additional 280,144 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.