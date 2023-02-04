Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Allegiant Travel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of ALGT opened at $100.67 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $185.06. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,118.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.00.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.65 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 770.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 508.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

