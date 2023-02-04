Oppenheimer Weighs in on United Parcel Service, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for United Parcel Service in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.96. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service’s current full-year earnings is $11.93 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $191.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $230.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

