William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Woodward in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Woodward’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Woodward Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WWD. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

WWD opened at $103.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.47. Woodward has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 0.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 41.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

