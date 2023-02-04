Graco Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Graco Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

NYSE GGG opened at $71.31 on Thursday. Graco has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 2,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,741 shares of company stock worth $1,953,317. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.