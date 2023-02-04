Seaport Res Ptn Comments on V.F. Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for V.F. in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share.
VFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Williams Trading cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on V.F. to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.
In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in V.F. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in V.F. by 389.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in V.F. by 9.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in V.F. by 13.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 172,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in V.F. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
