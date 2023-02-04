Seaport Res Ptn Comments on V.F. Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for V.F. in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Williams Trading cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on V.F. to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

V.F. Trading Down 1.7 %

Insider Activity

Shares of VFC stock opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $64.74.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in V.F. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in V.F. by 389.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in V.F. by 9.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in V.F. by 13.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 172,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in V.F. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.