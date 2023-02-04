Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Lowered by Wedbush

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SOFI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of SOFI opened at $7.46 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 682,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,636,186 shares in the company, valued at $20,213,770.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after buying an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,679,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,595,000 after buying an additional 826,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,735,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,270,000 after buying an additional 48,717 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after buying an additional 3,519,722 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6,058.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,489,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 3,432,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

