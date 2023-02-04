Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 2.34%.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.82.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,186 shares of company stock valued at $530,185 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

