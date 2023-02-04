GSK (LON:GSK) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.39) to GBX 1,550 ($19.14) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.45) price objective on GSK in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) price target on GSK in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($19.51) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) price target on GSK in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,524.44 ($18.83).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,439.60 ($17.78) on Wednesday. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The company has a market capitalization of £58.94 billion and a PE ratio of 1,311.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,429.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,431.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.13%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,750.65). In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,750.65). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,159,115.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

