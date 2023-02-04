JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,350 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,350 ($16.67) price target on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) target price on GSK in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) target price on GSK in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($19.51) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.45) price objective on GSK in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,524.44 ($18.83).
GSK Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,439.60 ($17.78) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,429.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,431.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £58.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,311.93.
In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,750.65). In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,750.65). Insiders bought 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,159,115 in the last 90 days.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
