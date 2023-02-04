JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,350 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,350 ($16.67) price target on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) target price on GSK in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) target price on GSK in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($19.51) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.45) price objective on GSK in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,524.44 ($18.83).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,439.60 ($17.78) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,429.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,431.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £58.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,311.93.

GSK Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at GSK

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.13%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,750.65). In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,750.65). Insiders bought 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,159,115 in the last 90 days.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.