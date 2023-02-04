Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Glencore (LON:GLEN) a GBX 520 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 520 ($6.42) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.92) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.65) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays set a GBX 600 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($8.03) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 616.36 ($7.61).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 554.50 ($6.85) on Wednesday. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The company has a market capitalization of £71.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 571.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 548.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 506.86.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

