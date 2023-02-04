Royal Bank of Canada Trims Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Target Price to GBX 800

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 920 ($11.36) to GBX 800 ($9.88) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 950 ($11.73) to GBX 800 ($9.88) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut Fresnillo to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 900 ($11.12) to GBX 850 ($10.50) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.88) to GBX 750 ($9.26) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 758.57 ($9.37).

Fresnillo Price Performance

FRES stock opened at GBX 816.80 ($10.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 888.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 793.52. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 610.60 ($7.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 996.80 ($12.31). The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. The company has a market cap of £6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 3,141.54.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

