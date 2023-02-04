Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.70) to GBX 1,930 ($23.84) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($25.32) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,871 ($23.11) to GBX 1,800 ($22.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,963.33 ($24.25).

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 1,587.50 ($19.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,414.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,299.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. Entain has a 12-month low of GBX 994.60 ($12.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,725 ($21.30). The company has a market capitalization of £9.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,409.72.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

