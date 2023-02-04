AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($160.55) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($154.38) to £135 ($166.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($145.73) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($85.83) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £117.25 ($144.81).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

LON:AZN opened at £105.78 ($130.64) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,214 ($101.44) and a 52 week high of £118.86 ($146.80). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £112.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £107.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97. The company has a market cap of £163.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,981.51.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

