Darktrace’s (DARK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.42) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Darktrace Price Performance

Darktrace stock opened at GBX 243.10 ($3.00) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 276.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 346.46. The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07. Darktrace has a 1 year low of GBX 198 ($2.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 560.80 ($6.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insider Activity at Darktrace

Darktrace Company Profile

In other Darktrace news, insider Poppy Gustafsson acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £108,000 ($133,382.73).

(Get Rating)

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.