Darktrace’s (DARK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.41) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.42) price target on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Wednesday.

Darktrace Stock Up 6.0 %

LON:DARK opened at GBX 243.10 ($3.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07. Darktrace has a twelve month low of GBX 198 ($2.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 560.80 ($6.93). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 276.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 346.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Darktrace

In other Darktrace news, insider Poppy Gustafsson bought 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £108,000 ($133,382.73).

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

