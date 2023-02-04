Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) PT Lowered to GBX 170 at Berenberg Bank

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BBOX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.85) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.53) to GBX 175 ($2.16) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.35) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 171.25 ($2.11).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of BBOX stock opened at GBX 162.40 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 147.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 155.25. The stock has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.00. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 120.08 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 251.40 ($3.10).

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.