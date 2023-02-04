Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Price Target to $62.00

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFIN. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Triumph Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.
Triumph Financial Stock Down 0.2 %
Triumph Financial stock opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Triumph Financial has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $100.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.18.
Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
