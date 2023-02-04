Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Price Target to $62.00

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFIN. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Triumph Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Triumph Financial stock opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Triumph Financial has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $100.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Company Profile

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.78 per share, for a total transaction of $132,622.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,967.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,393,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.78 per share, with a total value of $132,622.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,967.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.