The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $156.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $156.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.15.

BioNTech Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $142.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.20. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $189.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.38. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 36.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in BioNTech by 39,000.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

