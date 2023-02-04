Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Raised to $14.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Symbotic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson set a $20.00 target price on Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of SYM stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.16. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 155.84% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.88) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $56,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,158.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Symbotic by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 37,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

