Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Target Price to $15.25

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.50 to $15.25 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DX. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dynex Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dynex Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.44.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DX stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. The company has a market cap of $677.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $30.53 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 165.13% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 561.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

