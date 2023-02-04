Stephens Lowers TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target to $56.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.40.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 473.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

