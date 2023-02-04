Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $73.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.44.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $255.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 74.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

