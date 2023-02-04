SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Cut to $100.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SouthState from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.60.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SouthState has a 12 month low of $72.25 and a 12 month high of $91.74.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.58%. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SouthState will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,328.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in SouthState by 0.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,929,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SouthState by 175.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 46,234 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in SouthState during the third quarter worth $291,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in SouthState by 11.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in SouthState during the second quarter worth $477,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.