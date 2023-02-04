Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Clearwater Analytics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.38.
Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -967.50, a PEG ratio of 394.00 and a beta of 0.46.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.
