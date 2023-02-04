Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.56%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 71.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.
Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.
