Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPOF. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.88.

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $63.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Megan Moen sold 4,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $102,713.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $812,730.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,933 shares of company stock worth $346,058 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 35,885 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after buying an additional 87,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

