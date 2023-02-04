Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target Increased to $144.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $117.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RXDX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $59.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a current ratio of 11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.44 and a beta of -0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,847.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $2,974,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,561,584.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,945,000 after acquiring an additional 319,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,151,000 after acquiring an additional 328,397 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,426 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,641,000 after buying an additional 741,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

