Morgan Stanley Raises Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $92.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLNT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.77.

Shares of PLNT opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 97.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $97.04.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $244.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.40 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,692,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 355.5% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,752 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,012,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after purchasing an additional 476,578 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

