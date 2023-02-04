USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) PT Lowered to $15.00

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

USCB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of USCB Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of USCB Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

USCB stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $248.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.47. USCB Financial has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in USCB Financial by 19.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 144.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in USCB Financial in the third quarter worth $46,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

