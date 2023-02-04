Morgan Stanley Raises Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $18.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.63.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

NYSE LTH opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.81. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $496.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.85 million. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 18.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. Analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

