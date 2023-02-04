Brokerages Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Target Price at $48.13

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

